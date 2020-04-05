As the self-quarantined COVID-19 days grow long, parents and grandparents are looking for ways to educate and entertain students while remaining safe at home.
Amber and Todd Harrison of Grove, Oklahoma, found a family project to complete while taking down an old wooden swing set that had fallen victim to Oklahoma weather.
“I thought the wood might be useful for a family project,” Amber Harrison said, adding that she considered building a raised garden with fencing. “(The wood) sat there without us doing anything with it. About a month ago, I was going to take it to the burn pile. Then the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, and we decided to find a Pinterest project.”
When Harrison’s son, Aidan, found an idea for jumbo dominoes, the family knew what could be made.
“We do play a lot of board games and have been playing them just about every night before the kids’ bedtime,” Harrison said. “It’s a wonderful way to get to know each other and wind down from the day.”
Using internet research, Aidan determined how many dominoes were in a set. Using the reclaimed wood and a handsaw, 12-year-old Aidan has been cutting out the dominoes. His younger brother, Silas, 6, is in charge of counting and stacking up the dominoes.
By early last week, the boys had moved past cutting pieces to learning how to sand the blocks using a power sander. Plans to mark the dominoes and then polyurethane the finished pieces are next in the process.
“The boys really like hands-on activities,” Harrison said. “Doing something like this provides an opportunity for them to research, problem solve, be creative and collaborate.
“I think doing this together helps them to have a sense of belonging and purpose. That’s important.”
Harrison, a teacher at Grove High School, also hopes the boys learn lessons on how to be resourceful, learn to use tools and how to be better communicators, thinkers and doers.
“I hope they learn that grit, getting messy, making mistakes and doing something new builds character and confidence,” she said.
Beyond working outdoors, the family has spent time cooking and cleaning together. Harrison and Silas scavenged the family’s Lego stockpile and are creating Easter eggs, complete with hidden treasures.
“We’re building them, hiding them, taking pictures of where we hid them and hope to do a virtual egg hunt with the photos on a Facebook event,” Harrison said. “This is a great activity because they have giant tubs of (unsorted) Lego, and it takes them a while to find the pieces they need.”
Other activities incorporate creative learning using Play-Doh, drawing and watercolors. Harrison has even encouraged the boys to do a series of exercise challenges. She’s also set a timer and allowed the boys to read whatever they want.
She’s found having music playing, rather than other electronic devices, gives her sons the freedom to be creative in a screen-free environment.
“We still have movie time or video games,” Harrison said. “In fact, it’s quite fun, and the boys like it when we all race on Mario Kart.”
Simple slow
Ultimately, Harrison said it’s OK for students and parents to take things slow and to keep activities simple.
“I think if you find a passion or two of your own and bring your kids into it, that will encourage them to either share that passion or find their own,” Harrison said. “I love to knit. I knit a lot. They like to build Legos, and that’s a creative thing just like knitting.
“So we have a space where they can build and I can knit and we can all hear some good music or a movie we like while we create. We can all share with each other about our achievements or discoveries and be excited for each other.”
Harrison also suggests injecting humor into the day.
“I mean, doing the dishes is not fun,” she said. “But when I give us all a warning it’s going to happen and when we do them together while blasting some fun music and assigning a job to everybody, it goes really well.
“If everybody has a role, then they all feel part of something, which increases involvement. Also, high-fiving each other or doing a secret handshake to celebrate when we’re done adds an element of fun, and then doing dishes doesn’t seem all that bad.”
As a teacher, Harrison also suggests finding a balance between required activity and letting the day and subsequent projects evolve naturally.
“For example, it was required we make something with the wood. But I didn’t make it mandatory we make jumbo dominoes,” Harrison said. “I left the project open-ended and facilitated the process of deciding what to make by providing resources to find ideas and my knowledge of what could or couldn’t work.
“This might tie in with passion. The required activity is something I personally love to do: build and create. This way I already have buy-in to whatever the boys decide to make because I’m already excited about sawing, sanding and using a hammer. This allowed the project to just unfold instead of become a forced and laborious activity.”
Harrison also suggests embracing the family time by slowing down actions.
“Soak up all the little things, like homemade hot chocolate that takes 15 minutes to make on the stovetop instead of the instant mix that takes one minute,” she said. “We can slow down, enjoy the process and enjoy each other.”
