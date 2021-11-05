The country music duo Jim and Melissa Brady will be performing live in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Greenwood Baptist Church, 3501 Apricot Road in Joplin.
The husband and wife duo, who hail from Nashville, Tennessee, come from similar musical backgrounds — Melissa was an integral part of her musical family, The Shulers, while Jim was a longtime member of The Booth Brothers, who had several radio gospel hits. In 2019, the couple formed their duet and have since been traveling around the country on weekends, singing and inspiring.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and local Southern gospel singer Becky Lercher will perform at 5:30 p.m.
A love offering will be taken.
Details: 417-782-1854.
