The Missourians, a Joplin-based quartet that has played music locally and abroad for 30-plus years, will be holding a 6 p.m. concert Sunday at the Oronogo United Methodist Church, 176 S. 4th St.
Since 2018, the group has recorded 18 albums and two videos, including their latest release, "Say Amen." Whether it's inside a rural church or a spacious city auditorium, the Missourians have just one purpose — to share the love of Jesus through music.
Details: www.themissourians.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.