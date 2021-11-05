PITTSBURG, Kan. — Officials with the Salvation Army of Pittsburg are reminding individuals and families in need of a little extra assistance this Christmas that sign-ups began on Monday, Nov. 1, and will remain open until Friday, Nov. 12.
The sign-up location is at the Salvation Army complex at 307 E. 5th St. in Pittsburg.
Applicants must provide at sign-up proof of residency in Crawford County, proof of household income and verification of each member in the household, such as a birth certificate or school enrollment.
Times for available sign-ups are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as special evening hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
Details: 620-231-0415
