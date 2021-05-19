ALBA, Mo. — The Alba Christian Church will be the host site for an outdoor gospel concert benefitting Watered Gardens Ministries from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
The concert will feature well-known local talent, including Duke Mason of Carl Junction, Crusaders of Christ of Joplin, Nathan Wehrman of Lockwood and the Spring City Quartet.
There is no entry fee, though donations will be accepted and encouraged to help support Watered Gardens and their various ministries.
"This is an opportunity to aid a work that provides positive results for the homeless in our area while enjoying a time of good music," said Roger Hasselquist, minister.
Because the concert is an outdoor event, people should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Hot dogs and chips will be made available by the church between 5 and 7 p.m.
Details: Call 417-673-2894.
