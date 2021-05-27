The Alba Christian Church will host an outdoor benefit gospel concert from 4 to 7:30 p.m. for Watered Gardens on Saturday, June 12 in Joplin.
The concert will feature well-known local talent including Duke Mason of Carl Junction, the Crusaders for Christ of Joplin, Nathan Wehrman of Lockwood and the Spring City Quartet from Spring City.
There is no cost to attend, though donations will be accepted for Watered Gardens. This is an opportunity to enjoy good music while aiding work that provides positive results for the homeless in our area.
Because the concert is an outdoor event, people are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets. Hot dogs and chips will be made available by the church from 5 to 7 p.m.
Details: 417-673-2894.
