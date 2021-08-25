GALENA, Kan. — Tony Hayward and Hank of Oswego, Kansas, will bring the message to Empire Mission Church, 1021 N. Columbus St.
The service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Everyone is welcome.
Details: 620-783-2181.
JOPLIN, MO - Chase Perry, 29, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
James "Kin" Norman, 68, Lawrence, was born on January 17, 1953, in Joplin and died August 21, 2021, in Lawrence, Kansas. A visitation will be held at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS, USA.
SARCOXIE, MO - May Freelend, 92, a retiree of Southwestern Bell Telephone, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, Meadowridge Ministries Church, Joplin. Burial will be in Wild Rose Cemetery, Webb City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.