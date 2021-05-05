The Bible Believers Baptist Church, located at 7676 County Road 200 in Joplin, will hold its 2021 annual spring revival from Friday through Sunday, May 14-16.
Guest speakers will be Jack Butts of Helenwood, Tennessee, and Jared Pilkington of Pensacola, Florida.
Services begin at 7 p.m. Friday; 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15; and 10 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
To get to the church, take the Carterville exit and turn on the outer road directly across from the Casey’s General Store, which is Gravel Road. Drive 1.5 miles. The church is on the right side.
Details: 417-540-8210.
