The People's Home Mission, located at 411 E. Ninth St., Joplin, will have its monthly gospel sing at 7 p.m. Monday.
All are welcome to come with their songs.
Details: 417-624-1630, 417-438-4978.
GOODMAN, MO - Larry E. Edwards, 74, former Newton County Sheriffs Deputy, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home Chapel, Seneca.
GROVE, OK - Charles J. Scalfani, 80, a carpet installer, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin, MO.
GOODMAN, MO - Patrick T. Sneed, 53, U.S. Army, retired, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory.
NEOSHO, MO - Robert "Bob" Earl Pollock, 69, a telephone repair technician for Pacific Bell, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. Services 10 a.m. May 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Neosho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.