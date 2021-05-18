Peace Lutheran Church, located at 3100 N. St. Louis Ave., will be among many Joplin churches located throughout the community that will reflect on the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 tornado in Joplin.
The church service is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday, and will include a commemoration for the event, as well as a focus on the Holy Spirit’s continuing presence among us as we celebrate the Day of Pentecost.
The original building for Peace Lutheran Church was at 20th and Wisconsin, in the epicenter of destruction. A week after losing the building to the tornado, members and others gathered in the parking lot for Sunday worship service. People throughout the country supported Peace church, as well as the Joplin community, in rebuilding after the storm. A cross featuring broken glass from the sanctuary was created by a regional church and presented to Peace. It continues to shine in the current building.
Peace Lutheran Church relocated and built a new facility at 3100 North St. Louis Ave. in Joplin. The first worship services were held inside the new building in 2013, and worship continues there today. The location features a traditional sanctuary, fellowship and educational facilities. It also connects with a ministry toward the environment and neighbors by including acreage with a walking trail for community members to enjoy. Two tornado shelters are also available for members and residents in that part of town to use if needed.
Peace Lutheran Church continues its community outreach with activities such as ongoing support for Crosslines of Joplin and annual classic car shows. This year’s car show is scheduled for the last Saturday in July.
