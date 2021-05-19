The Home Baptist Church of Joplin, 3220 E. 13th St., will host a series of "Hometown" revival meetings beginning at 6 p.m. tomorrow and continuing at that time each night through Wednesday. There will also be 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services tomorrow morning.
Johnathan Cooper, of Need for Revival Ministries, will be the speaker on Sunday. He and his wife will also bring special music on Sunday and on each of the following nights. Local pastors John Newberry of Bethel Baptist Church and Brian Wagahoff of Faith Baptist Church will speak, as will Bruce Allen, former pastor of Faith Baptist Church.
All local and area residents are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Details: Contact Larry Sparks, pastor, at 417-529-8977.
