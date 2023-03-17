In celebration of Joplin’s 150th birthday Thursday, there will be a communitywide family gathering titled “Honoring Joplin’s Journey of Faith.”
The program will feature presentations highlighting Joplin’s past, present and future interwoven with musical selections. A special guest will be an impersonator of the Rev. Harris Joplin, from whom Joplin draws its name.
The event will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Central Christian Center, 410 Virginia Ave. in downtown Joplin. Admission is free and open to the public.
Details: 417-439-1206.
