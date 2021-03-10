Described as both a “beloved friend” and “member of the family,” 10-year-old Louie, Joplin Immanuel Lutheran Church’s celebrity comfort dog, died on March 5 following a yearlong-plus struggle with seizures.
A huge outpouring of sentiment and sadness greeted the news on social media, as the golden retriever’s smiling face and gentle disposition had become symbols of hope for Joplin residents in the wake of the 2011 tornado.
“We were able to call the (church’s comfort team) together during his last hour and were able to comfort him there in the end,” said Jason Glaskey, who heads the church’s comfort dog ministry. “It was nice that we were able to do that with him. He knew that the people around him loved him and were there for him.”
Louie was born on June 14, 2010, and he came to Joplin with his brother Jackson — who died of a heart attack on March 24, 2019 — during the summer of 2011.
There, the two went to work emotionally healing local residents recovering from the May 22 storm. When “vesting up,” the dogs would act like sponges, soaking up all the hurt, sadness and emotion from the human companions they were there to comfort. When he wore his trademark blue vest, Louie knew it was time for him to act as a calming influence, Glaskey said.
In later years, Louie would bring sympathetic comfort to those suffering from far-flung natural and manmade disasters, most notably after the Moore, Oklahoma, tornado; the school shooting at Sandy Hook, Connecticut; and the Mandalay Bay Casino mass shooting in Las Vegas.
“Louie had more than 7,000 followers on Facebook, and we’ve had hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people responding to our announcement on Facebook that he had passed,” Glaskey said. “Children at Martin Luther School are pretty sad about it, and I have a lot of cards hanging on my door here at my office of drawings of Louie that they’ve made.”
Prior to COVID-19’s arrival in the U.S., Louie retired from duty as he battled ever-increasing seizures. He mostly stayed close to the church campus and sought out his favorite snack, carrot pieces.
Louie was a lot of things to a lot of different people, Glaskey said. He was much more than a simple pet.
He and Jackson “were definitely a part of this family, especially in the evenings when the vests came off and everybody is relaxing at home," he said. "(However), they are working dogs, and so there is a little bit of a professional relationship there, even at home, just so the dog can keep their skills up because a comfort dog has to be calm and respectful and well-mannered all the time.”
The brothers were also quite famous. Glaskey chuckled at one point at a memory: “Oftentimes, when we people would see Louie or Jackson on the leash with me, they would know their names, but they wouldn’t remember who I was. And that’s just fine.”
While this is the end of one chapter, a new chapter is opening soon, Glaskey said. The church has been approved to receive a new comfort dog from Lutheran Church Charities. “And though COVID has slowed down the process, we are hoping to see that new comfort dog show up (in Joplin) during this year.”
Overall, “we’re just so thankful for the opportunity to have worked alongside (Louie and Jackson) for pretty much 10 years … and though we don’t know who (the new) dog is, we’re excited to start another 10 years of comfort dogs in Joplin.”
