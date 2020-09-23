BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The annual Fall Festival, hosted by the Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce and Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
A day dedicated to celebrating the town's heritage, events planned at the museum include guest speakers, exhibits featuring Native American history and culture, a Civil War encampment, a cannon-firing demonstration from noon to 1 p.m., and a mock battle from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the historic Fort Blair site.
Guests must wear a mask when inside the museum or when among encampment members.
Details: 620-856-2385.
