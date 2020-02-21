During the Nordic-themed semester in late 2018, Missouri Southern students learned everything they could possibly know about ABBA, one of the all-time classic pop groups.
Now, less than two years later, the stage musical “Mamma Mia!” — built around the Swedish band’s most iconic hits from the 1970s — made its Southern Theatre debut on Thursday.
“I feel ABBA’s music is timeless in the way great bands are,” said Erick Wolfe, chairman of MSSU’s theater department. “I mean, yes, the music is very much a product of that time period, but I think that is what gives it that element of the eternal.”
Additional shows are scheduled for tonight, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Because of the size of the production, “Mamma Mia!” is playing at the 1,180-seat Joplin High School performing arts center, 2104 Indiana Ave.
Sure, ABBA’s tunes are extremely catchy, and a major reason why today’s college students are even aware of ABBA’s musical catalog has to do with the play’s ongoing popularity. Still, there’s a more important reason why the musical was scheduled to lead off the new year, Wolfe said.
“We were looking for a fun familiar musical, one that would get the community excited about our shows and one to spearhead the new direction MSSU theater is going as we work on developing a musical theater degree, which we are hoping to offer starting in the fall 2020,” he said.
What makes “Mamma Mia!” stand out is the fact that there’s no canned or prerecorded music. Like each show, the music is live. The live band/orchestra, conducted by David Sharlow, will accompany the singers, Wolfe said. There are 25 songs in the show.
Unlike some directors, Wolfe doesn’t plan to tinker with the familiar format.
“For me, the director’s job is to be true to the story,” he said. “Yes, the director can put their own unique touches on the production, one that comes out through rehearsals and working with your cast and designers. Yet, the most important part is staying true to the story, which I feel we are doing a good job.”
Cast members include Brianna Simpson, Abby Brower, Allison Dodge, Michaela West, Baylee Scribner, Faith Escobar, Austin Prince, Joseph John-Ramos, William Garner, Kaden Propps, Preston Hamilton, Tanner Munson, Corbin Chaffin, Alexandria Gibson, Chelsie Jeffries, Hanna Lett, Alaynna Berry, Sophie Stoebel, Chansey Rhoads, Andy Garman, Sierra Coy, Tori Reynolds, Hannah Bagley and Logan Carnes.
“This is a fun and campy musical, and that’s the energy we want to bring to our audience,” Wolfe said. “This is not an edgy production, and we are not trying to make it an edgy production. We have that next season. This is just a fun show with big voices, bright lights, fun costumes, and great dances choreographed by Kaye Lewis, of Midwest Regional Ballet Company. This is a show to have fun with, and that’s what we want to give our audience.”
Show times are 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about tickets, which can now be purchased online, go to mssulions.universitytickets.com.
Details: 417-625-9393.
Did you know?
ABBA is actually an acronym of the first names of band members — Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Faltskog.
