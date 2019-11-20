Few would argue that Jimi Hendrix is widely regarded as one of the most influential and celebrated guitarists of all time. In fact, the musician’s birthday — Nov. 27 — has become a holiday of sorts to both his fans and guitar enthusiasts worldwide.
Jeff Morrow, owner of the Joplin-based Coda Concert house, is no exception. Which is why, for the fourth year in a row, legendary guitarist Chris Duarte will be headlining two concerts next weekend, mixing in some of Hendrix’s best hits — “Purple Haze” and “All Along the Watchtower” — with more than a few of his own established hits, like “My Way Down” and “Just Kissed My Baby.”
“Chris is the only artist we host two nights in a row each year,” Morrow said, adding that tickets have been reserved from Duarte fans as far away as Iowa, Wisconsin and Colorado. “The fact that he rarely, if ever, plays house concerts, it’s become somewhat of a ‘family’ reunion’ for his fans each year.”
Celebrating what would have been Hendrix’s 77th birthday, Duarte will headline a 5:30 p.m. concert on Saturday, Nov. 30, and at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 31.
“With 14 albums of his own material to pull from, it’s unusual for Chris to play even one Hendrix song at most shows, much less an entire set,” Morrow said. “One artist recently described it as a full band in your lap.”
Duarte, best known for his “ferocious blues” style of play, has often been compared to the guitar playing style of the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan. In fact, he finished fourth in Guitar Player magazine’s ‘best bluest guitarists’ category behind Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy and B.B. King.
He said he’s looking forward to digging into the Hendrix catalogue to play a few deep cuts.
“Hendrix weekend in Joplin is my time to blow it up with passion and emotion — the only way Hendrix should be played,” Duarte said.
Each concert will feature a prominent former member of the popular Ben Miller Band, Morrow said. To that end, multi-instrumental musician Rachel Ammons (Tyrannosaurus Chicken) will be joining Duarte on stage Saturday night. Trombonist Doug Dicharry (Dance Monkey Dance) will play live alongside Duarte during the Sunday concert, along with saxophonist David Renko.
“He’s a legend,” Ammons said of Duarte. “There’s really no one else like him. He’s never compromised or become something watered down or too mainstream. It’s like metal meets blues meets psychedelic, (but) in a good way.”
Duarte’s friendship with Morrow spans two decades; he was one of the original acts booked to play at Coda when it first opened to the public, “which really brought us credibility in the early days and opened the door to other bands playing here,” Morrow said.
Since then, Morrow has made it a tradition to pair Duarte with various local artists during the Jimi Hendrix birthday bash, even if those artists and their may seem a bit unusual when meshed with Duarte’s finger-bleeding style of guitar playing.
“Chris trusts my judgment and is up for just about anything,” Morrow said. “Hendrix on violin? Why not?”
Details: Email at info@codaconcerthouse.com or go online at CodaConcertHouse.com.
