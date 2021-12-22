A family Christmas tradition inspired a holiday event at Generations Free Will Baptist Church on Tuesday evening. The "Christmas, Cocoa and Cookies" event was filled with holiday treats, family togetherness and, most importantly, reading.
Abby Bass directs youth programs at the church, and she wanted to share the warmth of one of her favorite parts of Christmas with children.
“Every year my family would pack away our Christmas books after Christmas," Bass said. “Then every year, when we would get them back out, it was really exciting to open that box and see those Christmas books again. I got to thinking about that memory and how it would be fun to share with other people so they would have that Christmas memory too.”
With the lights turned low in the church lobby, about 12 children of all ages gathered with their families. As the kids sat on blankets and pillows around her, Bass started the evening by reading aloud from the "Berenstain Bears" book “The Very First Christmas.” The book tells the biblical story of the first Christmas, from the angel’s announcement to Mary to the visit from the wise men.
Centering the event on what she sees as the true reason for Christmas was meaningful for Bass.
“With Christmas, there’s a lot of stressful things,” Bass said. “It’s good to carve out a time to recognize that family is important and the reason why we celebrate Christmas is important. Having that presented through the Bible, the Christmas story and its meaning, we need to share that together.”
After the read-aloud, children made cups of hot chocolate from a stacked cocoa bar filled with gigantic marshmallows, mints, whipped cream and cinnamon. Then families selected Christmas stories such as “The Night Before Christmas,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Clifford’s First Christmas” and many books about "The Nutcracker" to read together. "The Nutcracker" books were a special touch from Bass, who fondly remembered watching the ballet as a child. She started collecting storybooks as she grew up.
Reading together was the center of the Christmas gathering at the church. Bass, who works as a special education teacher at East Middle School, said reading skills are vital throughout life.
“Reading helps everything,” Bass said. “If you practice reading, your other skills will get better. I’ve seen it in my own life. When I don’t know how to do something, I can just look it up and read how to do it. It’s a gateway to everything else.”
Leah McCully read “If You Take a Mouse to the Movies” with her grandson as he munched on a Christmas cookie. She said she appreciated the chance to pause during the holiday and read with her four grandchildren.
“I enjoy spending time with my grandbabies; they all like to read,” McCully said. “Family is special for Christmas for me. That’s the best present, is having my family together. Hopefully, this will become one of those things that we do every year at church.”
At the end of the event, the children received a copy of the "Berenstain Bears: book to take home to their families. Thankful for the support of her church family, Bass said she hopes to make the event a new family tradition at the church.
“We want to go back to what Christmas is about,” Bass said. “We want to make sure these kids have that foundation; this is what scripture says about the time of Christmas and why we celebrate it."
