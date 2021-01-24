CARTHAGE, Mo. — When asked if “Barbecuing Hamlet,” the latest Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre production, is a comedy, director David Kloppenborg couldn’t help but grin.
“Oh, yeah,” he said with a nod. And then some, he added.
What better way to usher in a new year and to let people forget 2020 than to stage a play that’s sure to generate a guffaw or three from audience members?
The play, penned by Pat Cook, revolves around around a small-town theater group in the Midwest that hires a professional director — Margo — from Buffalo, New York, to help them put on William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” one of the world’s most powerful and influential works of literature.
Sounds pretty straightforward, right?
It isn’t. First off, the theater is a renovated funeral home with horrible acoustics. Next, while the famed play calls for 30 actors, only four initially show up at the casting call. From there, things slide quickly downhill, including one demand that the play’s sponsors be placed within the play’s dialogue, while another demand forces Margo to shift the setting from Denmark to the American Old West, where characters romp around the stage in cowboy boots, 10-gallon hats and sporting pistols and swords at their hips, forcing Hamlet to switch from a prince to a cattle baron — “To be or not to be, y’all.”
“It’s just crazy,” Kloppenborg said of the Cook’s tragedy-turned-farce. “It’s like Dogpatch USA trying to put on Shakespeare.”
Despite a variety of eccentric characters, fast lines and even faster exits from the stage, the success of Margo’s “Hamlet” is matter of perspective.
“The play within the play is a total disaster,” Kloppenborg said. “I mean, one of the actors gets a leg cramp and just walks off stage, never seen again. Margo thinks the show a complete disaster … but the critics and audience members think otherwise. To the people in the small town, the play is a total success.”
For Stone’s Throw actors, the play forces them to do something that sounds easy but is difficult to pull off — they have to act badly.
“I actually told them to ham it up,” Kloppenborg said of his cast. “Go over the top. The more over the top, the better.”
The play is scheduled for Jan. 29-31 and Feb. 5-7. This will be the fourth show the theater has been able to perform live since the COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020.
Previous shows were “The Bad Seed,” “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” and “The Christmas Bus.”
Cast members include Genna Reid as Margo, along with Bill Welsh, Linda Bailey, Daniel Pool, Sierra Russou, Gloria Wilson, Phill Butler, Elijah Paden, Melanie Kloppenborg, Emily Rose, Susie Lundy, Zachary Bradley and William Roehling. Assisting David Kloppenborg is David Storm, Betsy Fleischaker and Neal Ruggeberg.
The dinner menu includes a Mexican salad, pulled pork, baked beans, mashed potato casserole, roll and peach cobbler/ice cream.
People must wear face masks at all times inside the theater except while dining.
For details, call 417-358-9665.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.