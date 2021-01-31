Everybody loves a good farce. The crude and ludicrous humor it achieves, along with plentiful doses of buffoonery and outright horseplay, serve as a perfect antidote for folks who are just plum tired of the pandemic.
Enter the fine folks at the Stained Glass Theatre of Joplin, the artistic ministry that brings wholesome plays, modern and classical, to its performing stage. Beginning Thursday, a veteran cast of 10 will bring “Charley’s Aunt” to life.
“It’s just a really fun, light-hearted play, and we thought it would be fun to do,” said Kelly Weaver, the play’s director, who will be assisted by Amanda Klein. “I hope people come and forget all the cares of the world right now and just have a good time.”
Like all famed farces, the premise of the play is fairly simple. Charley and Jack are in love with Amy and Kitty. The boys are in a rush to propose to the better halves. Even better, their beloved aunt called and she’s coming to lunch. They tell their girls to come and meet her, giving them the perfect opportunity to ask their for hands in marriage. But there’s a twist, of course. They learn their aunt can’t come to the lunch. Worse, it ruins their perfect opportunity to propose. What do the two men do? Luckily, Lord Fancourt Babberley — Babbs — their good friend, enters the picture. They convince him to pretend to be Charley’s aunt — just for their lunch appointment.
What, as they say, could possibly go wrong?
“It has been an incredible blast to learn how to play this role,” said Kenan Klein, who plays the dress-wearing Babbs. “There’s so much verbal and nonverbal humor in this play that it has been a treat helping this role come to life.”
Klein loves performing in farcical comedies, he continued: “It is such an incredible joy to be able to make people laugh and help ease the tension in crazy times. I hope that those who come to this play get a night of laughter and worry-free fun.”
Joining Klein on stage will be Jared Johnston, Zack Bourgault, Lydia Southard, Sherry Long, Sid Davis, Daniel Wilcox, Christa Hailey, Victoria Cobb and Levi Thornton. The crew consists of Susanna Thornton, Alexandria Aldridge and Lydia Thornton.
“The humor in the play and the actors have done a great job developing their characters,” Weaver said.
Curtains will part at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Thursday, Feb. 11, through Saturday, Feb. 13. The two Sunday shows are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets — $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-13 — can be purchased at the door or online: https://sgtjoplin.square.site/events. There is limited seating because of COVID-19, and masks are encouraged, per the city’s masking ordinance.
