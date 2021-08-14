CARTHAGE, Mo. — In early March 2020, “Farce of Nature” was about to begin its run at Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, with the sets finished, rehearsals completed and the cast ready to go.
But then the pandemic struck, and the play was canceled five days before its debut.
“Having to cancel was a huge disappointment, especially considering the time and effort everyone had poured into rehearsals and set preparation,” said the play’s director, Doug Dickey. “There was no doubt that a well-written show like ‘Farce of Nature’ would be scheduled in a future season; it was just a matter of time and balancing it against other shows.”
It’s taken 17 months, but the opening night of “Farce of Nature” was finally held Friday.
“I’m pretty excited to finally see this play hit the stage,” Dickey said. “When I first read the script for this Jones Hope Wooten comedy, I found it to be a beautifully crafted and fast-paced farce for which I saw so much potential if I could get the right people involved.”
The cast from 2020 had committed themselves to other plays, so rehearsals earlier this year resulted in new cast members, Dickey said.
“It was indeed frustrating to put the show on hold; I was still eager to see this show on stage, and even after a year and a half, I had my original ideas in mind,” he said. “It was difficult to put those aside, having a new cast with different abilities and talents. This resulted in characters that, although they had the same name, were entirely different in demeanor and chemistry with other characters. In no time, I realized I had an entirely new production.”
Only two of the nine original cast members were able to commit to this new show, he said — Leecia Bloss and Diann Mazurek — though he feels blessed “once again with a very talented and hardworking group of actors and crew members” who are now heading the 2021 version. Additional cast members are Susie Lundy, Neal Ruggeberg, Rebecca Haines, Tom Jones, Mathue Sheppard, Gloria Wilson and Dalton Cobb.
Dickey also praised Jones for his artistic abilities: “Tom’s painting of the scenery, the walls of the set, and composing of artwork for our stage is phenomenal and has taken our production to a new level.”
The play centers on a married couple, D. Gene and Wanelle Wilburn, who own a little family fishing lodge somewhere between Branson and Eureka Springs, Arkansas. The place has hit some hard economic times however. Their only guest is a man in the witness protection program who’s running from the mob and is guarded by D. Gene’s wacky sister, Lola. To make matters worse, a Chicago mobster, the same man their guest ratted out, is on his way to the lodge. But he’s not after their guest’s head — he’s chasing his wife, who is in turn chasing her boy toy, Gene and Wanelle’s only son.
There’s more — a mysterious stench from somewhere within the lodge has attracted a fearsome assortment of wild animals that have surrounded the lodge, and they are hungry.
The play, Dickey said, takes an outlandish look at relationships with humor and lots of surprises.
“Like many of the situation comedies we’ve come to love, we don’t delve deeply into the psyches of the characters — we just watch their over-the-top antics and laugh because we know we would never do anything so silly,” he said.
Despite some mild innuendoes, he said, “this is a family-friendly show.”
Performances are Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, as well as Friday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 22.
“I hope our audience can escape their troubles for a couple of hours, dining on a sumptuous supper and enjoying a show that doesn’t make you think too much,” Dickey said.
Tickets are $29 for adults, $26 for seniors, $24 for students, $21 for teens and $12 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 5 get in free.
For details, call 417-358-9665.
