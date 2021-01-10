I sort of stole this book review from my husband, meaning that I robbed him of the opportunity to review it himself as soon as I set eyes on it after his discovering and sharing it with me. “THE 99% INVISIBLE CITY: A FIELD GUIDE TO THE HIDDEN WORLD OF EVERYDAY DESIGN” by ROMAN MARS and KURT KOHLSTEDT is as beautiful as it is brilliant. But first, who are these guys and why everyday design?
Roman Mars is the creator and host of the fascinating and entertaining “99% Invisible” podcast. Initially, “99% Invisible” was a one-man show but has since grown to have a larger talented staff, including Kurt Kohlstedt, who is the digital director and a producer, as well as co-author of this book. On 99pi.org, they describe the podcast as being “about all the thought that goes into the things we don’t think about — the unnoticed architecture and design that shape our world.” In other words, it’s about everyday design. The premise for the book reflects that of the podcast. Now, let’s tune in to the book proper.
The “99% Invisible City” is tangibly splendid, making it clear that careful consideration went not only into the design of the book but the touch and feel of its materials.
The texture and weight of its matte pages are pleasant to the touch, and the embossed cover and half-size jacket are nice features.
Of special note is the cover image. Spanning both covers, several figures within the image are labeled numerically, corresponding to the legend printed inside the book jacket. I repeat: the legend printed inside the book jacket — almost too cool.
Content is organized into six chapters, each of which is further arranged into three to six sections containing short entries. I appreciate a well-organized book, especially when, like in this one, an array of topics is covered. It’s as well-researched as it is organized, with an expansive bibliography that, if you’re interested, doubles as a “further reading” list.
Although I wouldn’t necessarily call this a coffee table book, as it’s not glossy and oversized (or overpriced), I’d say it’s like a coffee table book in that it’s interesting to look at, makes for a great conversation piece, and is suitable for casual reading while still appealing to avid readers.
The “99% Invisible City” is exactly as it claims, a field guide to the hidden world of everyday design. Like most field guides, it can be read in its entirety or in bits and pieces. I skipped ahead to Chapter 4 — “Architecture,” my favorite — after reading Chapter 1 only in part and wandering about here and there in other parts of the book. Regardless of how it’s read, it recalls visuals of everyday things I’ve seen and wondered “What/why is that?”
Have you ever heard of stink pipes (think obelisks)? According to Mars and Kohlstedt, obelisks and “other seemingly innocuous sculptures in cities around the world” are, by design, meant to ventilate their sewer systems. So, if you find yourself near such a structure, then you might give the air a sniff to see whether the sculpture is functional or purely aesthetic.
The standardization of utility codes, such as those one sometimes sees spray-painted on the ground, came into being after a massive explosion killed or injured at least two dozen people in Los Angeles in 1976. Today, the American National Standards Institute maintains the codes: red means electrical, orange signals telecommunications, yellow identifies combustible materials, pink is for “temporary markings, unidentified facilities, or known unknowns,” and so on. Though not hidden but generally unnoticed, these markings are, by design, meant to make our communities safer.
The authors also explore how regulations may influence everyday design. Perhaps this is best seen in architectural landscapes. For example, the British government once implemented an individual brick tax, thereby causing manufacturers to create larger bricks or builders to use other building materials. A similar tax on windows, again in Britain, caused people to board or otherwise cover up their windows. The effects of these taxes can still be seen (or, as in the case of the windows, hidden) today.
Planned failures (e.g., breakaway posts), municipal flags, inflatable figures, towers, foundations, graveyards, water, technology, illumination, property markers, manhole covers and much more are covered within the covers of this book. The “99% Invisible City” is everyday design presented and written about in an extraordinary manner. What’s more, it’s all remarkably illustrated by Patrick Vale. Though “for all you plaque readers and curious urbanists” is inscribed on the title page, this book has something for everyone. Check it out.
As always, happy reading.
JILL SULLIVAN is the executive director of the Post Art Library located inside the Joplin Public Library.
