February is all about the birds

February is for the birds. Not as in the idiomatic slang, but really, for the birds. It became official on Feb. 23, 1994, as designated by Rep. John Porter, when he proclaimed February as National Bird-Feeding Month, reading a formal resolution into the Congressional Record. It reads in part:
“Mr. Speaker, I would like to recognize February, one of the most difficult months in the United States for wild birds, as National Bird-Feeding Month. During this month, individuals are encouraged to provide food, water, and shelter to help wild birds survive. This assistance benefits the environment by supplementing the wild bird’s natural diet of weed seeds and insects. Currently, one-third of the U.S. adult population feeds wild birds in their backyards.
“In addition, Mr. Speaker, backyard bird feeding is an entertaining, educational, and inexpensive pastime enjoyed by children and adults. Bird feeding provides a needed break from today’s frantic lifestyles. Adults enjoy the relaxation and peacefulness afforded by watching birds — nature serves to relieve the stress and can get one’s day going on a tranquil note.”
(Read the entire resolution at www.audubonpark.com/discovery-center/national-bird-feeding-month.)
We need National Bird-Feeding Month, as much for us humans — especially in today’s often trying and stressful time — who love our wild feathered friends as for the birds. February can be a fickle, testy month, often the toughest of the year at winter’s end when natural resources run low and what’s left of food and water may be covered in ice and snow. Small birds overwintering in our backyards may have a hard time finding enough sustenance as seeds become scarcer and scarcer, especially if the garden was tidied up in fall and plants with seed heads cut down and removed. As our climate warms up, changing weather patterns are tricking many birds into migrating early before winter is over and insects are up and about, so feeders need to be kept full for our tiny travelers arriving home. Feeding birds is even more critical now than it was in 1994, as we are losing millions each year to climate change, starvation, insecticide use and loss of habitat.
The 2021 theme for National Bird-Feeding Month, “Winter Comforts — Feed the Birds and Keep Them Happy and Healthy,” means feeding the right foods, keeping the right types of feeders full and clean, making sure there is no spoiled or moldy seed that might make them sick, and providing fresh water and shelter.
Knowing what not to feed birds is as important as knowing what to give them. As much as we love our junk food, that’s one thing that is not for the birds; no stale chips or snack foods, bread, doughnuts, popcorn or anything salty — including bacon grease and roasted, salted peanuts. Coffee beans may kill birds. Don’t just toss out Superbowl leftovers for them: no onions, avocado (or uneaten guacamole) or chocolate (as if that would ever be leftover). Peanut butter smeared on tree trunks (nuthatches love that) and made into seed balls is good, as long as it isn’t sweetened with xylitol, which is toxic to animals and birds, causing liver damage and possible death. (So tell me again: Why would I want to eat that?)
Birds need mainly seeds and suet but love raisins, grapes, strawberries, bits of apple or veggie scraps and feeders that are easy to access. I may have mentioned before that our spoiled, fussy little birdbrains won’t use tube feeders, no matter what I put in them. The high energy, pure fat and dense calories in suet are needed to keep them warm in winter when no insects or tasty worms are to be had. Woodpeckers of all species are the main customers at the suet cages, with occasional starlings, but most other birds take turns at it also. Many birds such as mourning doves and sparrows prefer their cafeteria on the ground or platform feeders, and blue jays — though sometime visitors at hanging feeders where competition is fierce with dozens of cardinals (and squirrels) monopolizing sunflower seeds — quite often join ground feeders, where it’s less crowded.
A water source is important for drinking and baths. We have our pond with running waterfall all winter and a birdbath near the feeders. Though it’s often iced over, I try to make it a point to break the ice, rinse it out and dump in a bucket of fresh water every day or so, but a heated birdbath would be preferable if there were no other water source.
Right in the middle of the month, spanning the love-fest of Valentine’s Day, is the Great Backyard Bird Count, Feb. 12-15, in its 24th year. Not just a local or North American event, the bird count is a global happening, using eBird, one of the world’s largest avian data bases, storing more than 100 million bird sightings around the planet. Joining the bird count has gotten way easier with the convenience of the internet; anybody can participate without leaving the backyard or cozy window corner simply by signing in to the eBird website (https://www.birdcount.org/participate for details).
Grab a cup of hot chocolate (necessary), have a bird ID book for reference and paper to jot down counts. A pair of binoculars are nice but not necessary. Just spend15 minutes (or more, those flying feather-heads can be pretty entertaining) watching birds and counting them (e.g., seven cardinals, five blue jays, three mourning doves, six chickadees, etc.) over the four days of the bird count and enter totals into the website. It isn’t important to be totally accurate — counting that flock of cardinals would be like throwing a handful of marbles into the air and trying to keep track as they fall. Just make it a best guess. Don’t forget to look up: Eagles, owls, hawks, crows and geese are important too — binoculars are useful for that. Getting kids involved is a lot more fun and provides a teaching opportunity in these days of remote learning.
There’s no better way to spend Valentine’s Day, sharing some love for the birds. But keep the chocolate for human loved ones, especially of the female species. And enjoy the crocuses blooming this week; it’s almost spring.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
