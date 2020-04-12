As food provides nourishment for the human body, Meg Bourne believes art feeds a person’s soul.
Bourne is founder and CEO for Art Feeds, a nonprofit that believes children are curious, imaginative, creative, innovative and the world’s greatest resource — especially during times of trauma.
Bourne has used her resources to help students process events surrounding floods and tornadoes. Now the organization finds itself helping students during the COVID-19 pandemic, a type of trauma no one has seen in this lifetime.
“We know children are resilient, but that doesn’t mean we should discount their feelings,” Bourne said. “They are thinking and feeling little beings, like you and I, but they don’t have the tools to process everything.
“I can say the tightness in my chest is caused by anxiety, but a child may not have the tools to understand it.”
Via an assortment of platforms — including free lessons posted to the Art Feeds blog – Bourne and her team strive to help parents and teachers alike realize the power found within art and creativity.
At the center of the Art Feeds’ resources is a set of curricula specifically designed to help students process trauma.
Written in conjunction with an art teacher, art therapist and children’s trauma expert, the 16 lessons prop up a student’s mental and emotional wellbeing through various creative methods. The lessons have been tested in a real-life situations during the course of the last 10 years: with students following the tornado strike in Moore, Oklahoma, as well as after flooding in both Noel and Estes Park, Colorado.
“Our goal is to provide a safe space for children to navigate their feelings,” Bourne said. “We want them to know there are no wrong feelings, just the performance of the feelings.”
For example, Bourne said students frustrated with their siblings are encouraged to find a creative way to express their emotions, rather than through fighting. This can include dancing or even painting.
One lesson within the trauma curriculum encourages students to draw their safe space. After the tornado, Bourne said, storm shelters were a popular item.
In one instance, though, a student drew himself playing video games. Upon talking with the boy, Bourne discovered he drew it because he associated playing video games with his older brother, because it was an activity the two would do together regularly. Bourne learned the older brother had died in a car crash. Painting the picture helped the young student process some of his grief.
“The whole entire baseline (for Art Feeds) is we are not necessarily helping children learn art,” Bourne said. “We are creating space where they can be the brilliant and valuable human beings they are. Kids are amazing; we are creating space for them to grow.”
Each trauma lesson, like others available as part of the formal Art Feeds curriculum, contain teaching videos and a set of “robust lessons plans” developed with hours of work.
Bourne said they were written to help people in the midst of traumas or other events have the tools they need to reach students.
“It’s not that they were not doing very good work, but they didn’t have the time or capacity to build their own curriculum,” Bourne said.
Life amid COVID-19
In the last few weeks, Bourne and her team have worked with educators to develop emergency art kits. Those kits were in turn given to groups of vulnerable children, especially those without internet or even basic supplies.
The team has also developed a series of projects parents can do with their children. Several of the projects — complete with directions and all supplies — are available in the Art Feeds online store. Other lessons, designed to use what parents might have on hand at home, are available on the organization’s blog and Facebook page.
Creating community
One lesson Bourne used with children after experiencing a tornado involved encouraging students to design their own building using large cardboard boxes. Those buildings were later brought together, so students could begin to imagine and dream about how their town might be as it came back to life.
The same lesson could apply to COVID-19. Bourne said adults could encourage children to dream about what life might be like when the stay-at-home orders are lifted. They could also draw pictures about what they miss — such as going to certain restaurants, playing at a park or being together with friends.
“Kids don’t typically have the words or the tool kit to deal with things,” Bourne said. “But we can create space for that child, through art, to say things in a different way.”
Bourne said during times of trauma, children often absorb things, like sponges, often hiding their fears or anxiety.
Art, she said, empowers the students to take control of their selves, their feelings and their own stories, bringing the worries out instead of stuffing them inside themselves.
“I think we should create space now for kids, to carve out space where they can sit and express themselves,” Bourne said, rather than waiting until the crisis has passed.
This week Bourne is working to create a project where children can send creative hugs to family and friends. It came about after her 5-year-old nephew let it be known that his sadness and anger was because he wasn’t getting enough hugs.
“He said, ‘When I’m at school, I get hugs from my teacher and my friends,’” Bourne said. “He went on to say, ‘I just don’t think I’m getting enough hugs.’”
So, using recycled materials, Bourne is trying to find a way her nephew and other students can send and receive hugs.
“It’s easy to get caught up in worries about food and bills and other effects of the pandemic,” Bourne said. “But now is the time to create space for children to process, not later.”
