People’s Home Mission, 411 E. Ninth St. in Joplin, will hold a fellowship meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday. The featured speaker will be announced at a later date. All are welcome.
Details: 417-624-1630, 417-438-4978.
Opal Lucille Fielder, 85, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, died on March 20, 2021. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Sanders) Bettes and born in Granby, Missouri. Opal was a member of the Church of God. She enjoyed scrapbooking, woodworking, sewing and quilting. She is survived…
JASPER, MO - Alfred Louis Pennell, 91, a farmer, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Weng Funeral Chapel, Jasper. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Lori Lake-Stewart, 49, passed away in Miami, Oklahoma, on March 6, 2021. Lori was born on February 2, 1972, in Joplin, Missouri, to LeRoy Lake Sr. and Tonya (Ervin) Lake. Ms. Stewart loved to watch the latest Netflix shows, with murder mysteries being the top choice. She loved to be outside …
