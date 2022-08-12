PITTSBURG, Kan. — The upcoming season of performances at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts will be headlined by the national tour of Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof.”
The theatrical masterpiece will bring its timeless celebration of life to Southeast Kansas with a 7 p.m. performance on Monday, Nov. 28. It is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlet Sher and choreographed by Israel’s Hofesh Shechter.
The original production won 10 Tony Awards in 1965, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. This new version, which promises to bring a “fresh but authentic vision to the beloved masterpiece,” tells the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and timeless traditions that define faith and family. All the musical hits remain, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life.”
Additional Bicknell Center events for the 2022-23 season include:
• Mountain Stage, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. This is one of the most enduring programs in public radio history, showcasing decades of rising stars and veteran legends from a small West Virginia sound studio. This program, which will be recorded for broadcast, includes Grammy-winning host Kathy Mattea, with special performances by Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller, John Fullbright, Matt the Electrician, and Willi Carlisle.
• Kansas Army National Guard 35th Infantry Division Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. On Veterans Day, this concert will honor America’s heroes with music from John Williams, Robert W. Smith and John Philip Sousa. U.S. military veterans in the audience will be recognized during the program.
• U.S. Navy Concert Band, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023. This concert will be free.
• Glenn Miller Orchestra, Monday, April 17. The orchestra’s members play original Miller arrangements as well as more modern selections of music.
Most fine and performing arts events are conducted live inside Bicknell’s 1,000-seat Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall. Other performances take place in satellite venues such as the 280-seat Dotty and Bill Miller Theatre, the 3,000-square-foot Gallery and the 2,900-square-foot Rehearsal Hall.
Tickets for the shows are now on sale, with a 15% discount on all tickets purchased through Oct. 1. Tickets can be purchased at the Pittsburg State University ticket office, Room 137 in the Garfield Weede Building, 1701 S. Homer St.; online at pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office; or by phone at 620-235-4796.
