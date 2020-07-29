The First Thursday ArtWalk started in 2008. Its mission?
To network artists and musicians to the Joplin community.
During a regular art walk, we would normally be located downtown — but not during the pandemic.
So, once again, this Thursday, we are looking to have an evening of entertainment from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on our Facebook page — First Thursday ArtWalk Joplin MO. We will have prerecorded artist interviews and concerts — safely enjoying our cultural celebrations.
Our guests — members of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition — will feature artist interviews by Andrew Batcheller with sculptor Melody Knowles, as well as painters Liz Darling and Eric Beezley. We will have guests — jeweler Marta Churchwell as well as painters Brittany Spaulding and Shaun Riley.
We will be showing downtown art shows that are up for the entire month, including:
• Club 609, showing large paintings “Chiefs and Friends” by Jason Williams
• Urban Art Gallery hosting painter Jim Johnson from Rogers, Arkansas, with his large works “Celebrities.”
• Joplin Avenue Coffee Company will be showcasing Lou Stine and her paintings, “Florals.”
We are very excited to show a concert by Ozark Bards, the husband and wife duo Dwayne and Barbara Smith.
We will also be featuring the BIG Money Show from Columbia, showcasing Violet Vonder Haar of the indie band, Violent and the Undercurrents.
Content stays up for one month on the Facebook page to give artists and musicians more viewing times.
