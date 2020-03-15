With all due respect to Alfred Lord Tennyson, in the spring a young man's fancy turns to thoughts of ... fishing.
An old man's too. And many a woman's.
This spring will prove no different. There are a number of events to acquaint the uninitiated with this obsession, whether it be crappie, catfish, trout or bass. Put these spring and summer seminars on your calendar if you want to learn or learn more.
Crappie fishing for beginners
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
Where: Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way in Springfield.
Details: Missouri Department of Conservation fisheries biologist Shane Bush and outdoor skills specialist Greg Collier will discuss when, where and how to catch crappie. More details and registration: 417-888-4237.
Catfishing for beginners
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
Where: Walter Woods Conservation Area south of Joplin at 7129 Dutch Elm Drive.
Details: This is a beginners clinic. Topics will include identification, strategies, rules and regulations, equipment, and cleaning and cooking catfish. Fishing equipment will be provided, but participants can bring their own. More details and registration: 417-629-3423.
Kids Fishing Day
When: 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16.
Where: Roaring River State Park south of Cassville on Missouri Highway 112.
Details: Part of the stream is set aside as a fishing area for youths age 15 and younger. Children in that age range can pick up free trout tags at the hatchery office any time on May 15 or all day on May 16. Volunteers are available to help. Children are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment. Parents can assist children, but only one pole may be used between the adult and the child. Adults are not allowed to fish by themselves.
Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Throughout the day, seminars will be held on fish cleaning, fish cooking, Dutch oven cooking, outdoor survival, target shooting, taxidermy, watersheds, knot tying, fly tying and casting, how to fish Roaring River, stream biology, and other subjects. A hatchery tour will show how trout are raised. A program on Missouri snakes will be given using live specimens. If children attend three classes, they will be entered into a drawing for prizes. The drawing will be held at 5 p.m. Children must be present to win. More details: 417-629-3423.
River fishing for bass
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
Where: Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive.
Details: This clinic will focus on fishing for bass in area rivers and streams, locations to fish, strategies, equipment, rules and regulations, and how to catch different species of bass. After the classroom portion, participants go to Shoal Creek and fish. All students 16 and older must have a valid fishing license. All equipment will be provided, but participants may bring their own. More details and registration: 417-629-3434.
Intro to bow fishing
When: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25.
Where: Andy Dalton Shooting Range, 4897 N. Farm Road 61, near Ash Grove.
Details: Learn archery safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, maintenance and safe storage. More details and registration: 417-742-4361.
Intro to pond fishing
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22.
Where: Chesapeake Fish Hatchery, 21186 Highway 174, east of Mount Vernon.
Details: Participants learn how to fish for different species commonly found in farm ponds. Worms and equipment will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Plan to fish the Aquatic Education Pond on the Chesapeake Fish Hatchery. Anyone 16 or older must have a valid fishing license. Registration is required. More details and registration: 417-895-6880.
