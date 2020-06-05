Food donations add to deliveries of frozen meals

The Area Agency on Aging received a large donation of food to go out with the home-delivered meals. AAA officials are working with Ozarks Food Harvest in a new collaboration to provide delicious add-ons to the frozen meals delivered to our seniors who are homebound. This is not COVID-19 related. The Area Agency on Aging was working on this long before the pandemic hit the United States earlier this year.
This will allow the AAA to provide even more food to area seniors. The deliveries will happen about once a month and officials are so excited to be able to serve seniors even more nutritious foods with the help of the generosity of the people with Ozarks Food Harvest.
