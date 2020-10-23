KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Paranormal occurrences, many of which took place throughout the Midwest, are at the heart of a new Amazon Prime series created by a former Southwest Missouri man.
The series, “13 Midnights,” debuted Sept. 29 on the online streaming platform. Written, directed and hosted by Steve Scearcy, the 13 short episodes pay homage to the likes of Alfred Hitchcock and Rod Serling.
The name stems from midnight as a scary time, and draws on the connotation of 13 as an unlucky number.
Each story is based upon firsthand interviews with people; many of whom had vivid experiences with the paranormal.
“The way it changed these people, they were no longer the same,” Scearcy said. “For one veteran, the experience was 40-plus years ago, but it was still vivid. His body still reacts to dark places because of what happened to him.”
How it all began
A graduate of Webb City High School, Scearcy attended then-Missouri Southern State College, planning to pursue a career in political science.
By all accounts, Scearcy’s career trajectory was on track to meet the goal when a paper he wrote designing a marketing strategy for a political candidate landed on the desk of Sherman W. Tribbitt, then a gubernatorial candidate in Delaware.
Straight from the classroom, Scearcy found himself embedded in politics on a high level. While his candidate won the election, Scearcy joked the experience taught him “very quickly” he did not want to pursue a political career or become a lawyer.
So he fell back on his high school writing days under the direction of then-Webb City teacher Gene Schmidt, as well as his collegiate experiences in the Barn Theatre at MSSC working with Duane Hunt and Milton Brietzke.
“(Schmidt) was very inspirational,” Scearcy said. “He inspired the idea that it was OK to be creative and what I wrote down had value. I learned through his passion.”
Theater experiences, Scearcy said, “made my soul happy.”
“Theater was a way I channeled my energy,” Scearcy said. “I learned a lot from Britzke and Hunt. What they taught me carried over into my political science degree because it taught me to speak with confidence when getting up in front of people. It was always such a joy doing theater.”
So he traveled to Kansas City to obtain a master’s degree in theater. He now calls Kansas City, Missouri, home.
A writer by nature, Scearcy began crafting scripts. His credits include two national playwright awards, organizing his own theater company — that performed at college campuses and military bases — and developing and running a dinner theater. He’s even spent time writing creatively for ad agencies.
Ultimately, though, storytelling emerged as a passion. It helped him write and produce a family Christmas movie called the “Spirit of the Season” with Ernest Borgnine as well as comedy specials with comedian Marty Allen. Other credits include a series of sports-related films featuring legends Mohammad Ali and Hank Aaron, as well as two humorous books.
“A lot of people look at a blank piece of paper and say, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Scearcy said. “I say, ‘Whoopie! Which way do I go?’”
Developing ‘13 Midnights’
Scearcy said he fell in love with scary stories while spending time with his grandmother. He remembers sitting down with her to watch the “Twilight Zone” with bottled Coca-Cola and popcorn. After the show, his grandmother would regale him with a variety of scary family tales.
It was the same love for spine-tingling tales, that led Scearcy to the “13 Midnights” project.
While in rural Grove, Oklahoma, researching another project, Scearcy found himself sitting at a table listening to a group of highly educated people talk about their experiences with the unknown.
“To hear them tell what happened, it made the hair on the back of my neck stand up,” Scearcy said, describing how a 30-minute road trip for a meal became something entirely different.
He said the four were driving on back roads to get to a restaurant, when something appeared alongside the car and ran in front of the car.
When they got to the restaurant, the four began to write down — without talking — what they saw, creating identical descriptions and pictures.
As they began processing the information, the waitress came to the table asking them to order because the kitchen was about to close. Looking at the clock, the four realized more than four hours, which could not be accounted for had come and gone since they left for lunch.
“It set me on a quest for the paranormal experiences,” Scearcy said, adding he put out the word — he was interested in stories.
Initially, Scearcy thought the project lent itself to a written book. Then, as he sat listening to people, he realized the vocal storytelling aspect — especially through the timbre of the person’s voice and how they held their body — was vital to the tales.
So Scearcy began to find and write 13 short stories, which each became a piece of the anthology now known as “13 Midnights.”
“I took the stories, and wrote it for what works in front of the camera,” Scearcy said.
Rather than use re-creations or b-roll footage, Scearcy positioned his actors to tell the stories as eyewitness accounts. Most of the stories came from people living in the Midwest, including many from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Scearcy likes to joke that ghosts seem to be drawn to small-town America.
“Small town people move a little slower, so I think they notice things more,” Scearcy said. “In my research, I learned that ghosts seem to have preferred zip codes. ... They like small town USA.”
Ultimately, Scearcy said, “13 Midnights” is produced in such a way that the viewer’s mind creates the images — more than any reenactment could do — which last longer and cause the viewer to think about the story the next day.
Filmed throughout the Kansas City-metro area, Scearcy looked for places which gave a hint of history and lent themselves to setting the mood for the stories.
He hopes viewers find themselves experiencing the same adrenaline rush of the original experience, saying, “A good story moves you and encourages you.”
More ‘Midnights’ to come
Scearcy and his wife Melissa (Patchin), a Joplin native, have three adult children. Their youngest son, Zac, assisted his father on this show.
Scearcy is already at work on season two of “13 Midnights.” He hopes it will be finished in time for a fall 2021 debut.
“I love writing it and love working with the actors,” Scearcy said. “Standing behind the camera, watching the actors perform, I found my mouth opening and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
While there are no blood and guts in the stories, Scearcy said people should consider it as carrying a PG rating because of the intense storytelling.
‘Midnights’
The 13 stories include:
• “The Hunt” — A tourist’s fun ghost hunt becomes terrifying when they follow her home.
• “Who’s There?” — A bartender is stalked by a creepy reflection that leers at her through the mirror.
• “Friends” — A man fears an unfamiliar presence that appears in his best pal’s eyes.
• “Words” — A mysterious stranger awakes him every night to deliver an ominous threat.
• “There’s Good and Bad” — A grandmother defends a child conned by a sinister imaginary friend.
• “Piano Man” — His piano lessons become a command performance that endlessly haunts his life.
• “Under The Bed” — A young mother protects her daughter from the monster that lived under her own bed.
• “Time” — A salesman is startled when Time answers the door and invites him into the past.
• “Workout” — A 20-something struggles with her identity when she is taunted by the impossible.
• “4 Walls” — A college co-ed locks herself away to stop psychic visions of a ghastly future.
• “Houses” — A real estate agent is fearful when past property owners make themselves known.
• “The Protector” — A brawl with a poltergeist leaves a boyfriend branded by the supernatural.
• “Night Light” — A veteran battles a ghostly attacker that is more frightening to him than war.
