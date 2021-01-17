Foster families needed before 'kitten season'

You better believe Andy Reid had a game plan well in place before this afternoon’s playoff game at home between our beloved Chiefs and the visiting Cleveland Browns.
So it only makes sense that the fine folks at the Joplin Humane Society would have a similar plan in place to deal with an influx of puppies and kittens. Which will happen, of course — sometime between March and August. That’s when shelters across the country are flooded with hungry, homeless kittens, their mothers and masses of wiggling, long-eared pups.
“This is the time of year where we need a game plan,” said the shelter’s Kelly Cruzan on Thursday morning, who is in charge of the shelter’s dogs and puppies going to foster.
JHS, added manager Connie Andrews, “is in desperate need of foster families.”
Right now, Cruzan and Andrews are putting together lists of local families, couples and individuals who they can call upon to care for a puppy, kitten or an entire wiggling litter, should that need arise — which it will, of course. For now, that’s called the shelter’ “standby list.”
“We probably need a better name than that,” joked Dana Taylor, who oversees the shelter’s cat/kitten fosters.
Currently, the shelter has about 14 families on that list, and Taylor hopes to double or triple those numbers before the kitten season hits full force. And that list needs to grow. Last spring and summer, the shelter was forced to foster more than 200 kittens and mothers. Taylor expects those numbers to be similar in 2021.
“Very rarely do we have somebody who will tell us ‘We’ll take anything you give us,’” Cruzan said. “So there’s definitely a niche where people prefer their dogs and (others) prefer their cats.
“We’ll be posting on Facebook, and we’ll share photos and express that there is a need,” Taylor said. “And the people will reach out to us.” They always do, she added.
Caring for a kitten or puppy — whether individuals or part of a litter — can be a daunting task. The main function of a foster home is to provide a safe, loving home environment for the animals, either the stressed mamas or the young ones who have weak immune systems. Foster parents are asked to care for their canine or feline guests much as they would do for their own loved pets, offering food, affection, socialization and exercise to keep them happy and health. This is key because a JHS animal must weigh at least 2 pounds, be 8 weeks of age and have had two vaccines before they can be adopted out to a forever family.
“Keeping them out of the shelter and getting them with a family is great,” Cruzan said. Foster families, added Taylor, “can tell us a little bit about their personalities, which helps us get them into the right home.”
Being a foster parent also can mean bottle feeding a very young puppy or kitten. That takes extreme diligence, Taylor said, because the orphaned pups and kittens (without mothers) would need to be fed every two or three hours on top of cleaning and helping stimulate the puppies to go to the bathroom, just like their mother would do.
“It’s like having a baby — a human baby,” Cruzan said. Foster parents are asked to take puppies in groups of at least two because they entertain each other, making it easier for the caregivers too.
Litters with mamas are much easier; in these cases, the surrogate mothers wouldn’t need to feed any of the wee ones by hand; all they’d need to do is change out the litter boxes and feed the adult.
“It’s always nice for someone to say, ‘we can do adults’ too,” Taylor said, because once in a while an adult cat or dog will need to have a limb amputated or will be recovering from a sickness, and they’ll need some TLC to help them get over the hump.
“I think I have more people who will tell you it’s really more rewarding than otherwise,” Cruzan said.
Plus, as a perk, the volunteers are allowed to name their fosters.
“They do all the work, so they’re getting the feel for their personalities, and we try to let them take that one,” Taylor said.
But what these foster families provide, she continued, “is absolutely vital.”
If you want to adopt one of the cats and dogs located at the shelter, or you want to serve as a much-needed foster parent, visit the shelter at 140 E. Emperor Lane, call 417-623-3642 or visit its Facebook page for further details about any of the events listed above.
You can help
I didn't know this until I spoke with Dana Taylor and Kelly Cruzan, but all supplies are shipped with the foster to help care for, feed and raise these animals while they're away from the shelter.
But from time to time they need to regenerate these caches of supplies. They currently need the following:
• Dry puppy food
• Ground canned puppy food
• Kitten chow and kitten pate
• Toys for both dogs and cats
• Portable pens
