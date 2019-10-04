The fourth annual bake sale and pie contest will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Carthage Senior Center, 404 E. Third St., Carthage.
It is $5 per pie for contest entry (must make two pies), and the winner wins a 50/50 pot as well as having his or her name on the trophy.
The pie judging takes place at 10 a.m. The pie auction, supervised by auctioneer Kip Smith, takes place at 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call 417-358-4741.
