After 17 years at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Joplin, the Rev. Frank Sierra looks forward to making the circle bigger in his retirement. While he will miss celebrating life in the congregation, Sierra says he will carry on his ministry of reaching out to all faith communities in Joplin and growing the kingdom, or circle, of God.
Sierra, 66, arrived in Joplin with his wife in 2005 from San Antonio, where he served three smaller churches. The couple was looking for a smaller city with a more northern climate. They were struck by the beautiful church and friendly people of St. Philip’s, they said. The church building dates back to 1908 and is a Joplin landmark. Sierra often pauses to think of the generations of people who worshipped there and cherishes the opportunity to serve in a place where he feels God’s presence.
“That’s what I felt when I first walked in the sanctuary, when I came to visit for the interview process,” Sierra said. “The architecture, the stained glass windows, the sense of history of the many generations of people who have worshipped here — it was overwhelming. I thank God every Sunday when I enter the sanctuary to begin our liturgies because it is a beautiful place.”
While noting pride can be a sin, Sierra said the members of St. Philip’s rightly have a lot of pride in their historic building. A recently completed capital campaign helped provide new flooring in the original sanctuary, new lighting and new bathrooms, among other improvements. The St. Philip’s congregation wanted to care for the building and pass it down for another 100 years of giving glory to God, Sierra said.
“I’m grateful that I can end this chapter of my ministry in this place, with these people,” Sierra said. “More importantly, this is a beautiful place because of the people inside of it. It’s not just the architecture, it’s that people here make a point of welcoming you and sharing the love of God with you.”
A prime example of that happened after the May 2011 tornado. Under Sierra’s leadership, the church provided assistance to tornado victims in a variety of ways. The church held two large giveaways of donated items such as appliances, clothing and home items. Church members rallied to collect the donations that were open to everyone who experienced loss in the tornado.
“One of the biggest things for me is trying to build that sense of community here at St. Philip’s of who we are as a body of Christ in the world today,” Sierra said. “It’s not what we can take from the community, it’s how we can give back to the community around us, how we can be of service.”
Another accomplishment Sierra fondly remembers is the role St. Philip’s had in the formation of the Joplin Interfaith Coalition. Organized in the wake of the 2011 tornado and the burning of the Islamic Society of Joplin’s mosque in 2012, the coalition operates today with churches like the Roman Catholic Church, the Lutheran ELCA Church, the Disciples of Christ, the Joplin synagogue, the Joplin Islamic Society and other denominations.
These faith groups met weekly until being disrupted by COVID-19, sponsoring discussion panels, interfaith worship and service projects. Sierra said these interfaith discussions have been about sharing information, not about getting members of another faith to see how they’re wrong. For him, the coalition's work is about how they can work together to grow the kingdom of God and make the circle bigger to include more people, he said.
“I think it’s important for any congregation to work together with other denominations,” Sierra said. “If they’re being blessed, then the body of Christ is being blessed. We shouldn’t be competing with one another.”
'A matter of hospitality and love'
It was in this spirit that interfaith partners came together to host an iftar dinner at St. Philip’s in the summer of 2012, after the arson at the Joplin Islamic Society’s mosque. Iftar is an evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.
Sierra said it was important for him and St. Philip’s to provide the Muslim community a place to have this meal and show support for them. For Sierra, the iftar dinner wasn’t meant to be a big statement but a welcome for a community that was hurting.
“For them to lose their worship center in that way was tragic,” Sierra said. “We wanted to be able to say to them, 'We don’t know why this person did this, but you’re a part of us. You’re hurting, and we need to be there for one another as children of God.' It was a matter of hospitality and love for another human being.”
Even in retirement, Sierra plans to remain active in Joplin’s faith community. He and his wife, who died in 2020, had planned on remaining in Joplin after his retirement. According to church regulations, a priest who retires cannot worship for at least a year at the church where he served. This is to help establish new leadership after the priest has left.
Sierra plans to use this time to visit services at other denominations, as well as at the synagogue and mosque. He also looks forward to possibly volunteering as a hospital chaplain, being a host at Ronald McDonald House and becoming involved in Joplin’s LGBTQ community. Sierra also will do supply work in the diocese, filling in for priests on vacation.
While he will miss serving the members of the congregation at St. Philip’s, he knows their future is secure.
“I’ll miss the celebration of life, the births, the baptisms, the confirmations, but also the funerals and celebrating their lives they represented,” Sierra said. “I know they’re in good hands because God still watches over us. I know that just because I’m leaving doesn’t mean God is leaving.”
