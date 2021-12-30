Now that the holidays are winding down, have you thought about your New Year's resolutions and plans for the coming year?
Consider activities for self improvement. This may be the year to explore new hobbies and develop skills that will improve the quality of your life. Each of us can also consider new activities that will make a positive difference in our community and the world.
Do you have a box of old photographs, but you have no idea who the people are or how they are related? This coming year can be a time to organize and share copies of those photographs with distant cousins. Have you recorded information on the back of your photographs that you do know about? You might assume that your family knows the background information about each and who is in each photograph, but they might not.
During your family history research, you have compiled numerous documents and letters. This could be the year when you copy them and share them with family.
Do you have family memorabilia? In the coming year, you could take a photograph of each and record the background of each. Note how each artifact is special and how it relates to your family. Have you recorded family stories, traditions and recipes?
Will this be the year that you finish your family history research and publish your years of work? If the task seems overwhelming, check with family members and discuss the type of help you need. Call your local genealogy society, historical society or museum and ask for advice.
Will you write by hand or type your information? If that step is overwhelming, is there a member of your family who would be willing to type them? Your family might prefer to have videos of you discussing family stories, recipes and traditions. Perhaps you could use a tape recorder so that you could record the information at a rate that you fell comfortable in doing.
If you yearn to learn new techniques of genealogy, check the website of genealogy organizations to learn about helpful blogs, webinars and zoom classes that you can enjoy from home. An example is Legacy Family Tree, which is offering several free genealogy webinars in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.