As the pandemic continues to sweep across the world, access to genealogical conferences and archives continues to be limited. Many organizations are helping by providing free online events.
One example is the New England Historic Genealogical Society, the oldest and largest genealogical society in the United States. The headquarters, at Boston, Massachusetts, includes an eight-story library and archive.
NEHGS has over 28 million diaries, letters, photographs and other manuscripts as well as 200,000 books and microfilms. Databases at the NEHGS site provide a treasury of details that can often break through brick walls of research.
On Thursday, March 10, NEHGS will offer a free webinar “Understanding Irish Land Divisions.” Advance registration is required. Presenter Rhoda McClure will discuss records that exist within each land division in Ireland, where the records are located, and how the records can be helpful in family history research. Further details about the webinar are available at www.americanancestors.org.
FamilySearch is another organization that provides some free online resources. An example is the annual RootsTech Conference, which will be held March 3-5. Advance registration is required.
The featured topic this year is the 1950 U.S. census. Registration allows unlimited access to over 1,500 sessions. To learn more about the conference, visit rootstech.org.
The U.S. census has been taken every 10 years since 1790. Because there is a 72-year restriction of access to records, the 1950 census will not be available until April 1. The National Archives and Records Administration has digitized the 1950 schedules using optical character recognition and artificial intelligence/machine learning.
On April 1, the digitized 1950 census records will be available at the NARA website archives.gov. The schedules will be searchable by name and location. Blank forms of the census will also be available. A great way to prepare for the release of the 1950 census records is to participate in the online RootsTech Conference in March.
