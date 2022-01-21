Have you amassed a large archive of family history research? Are your records significant? Let history be the judge. Consider the following examples.
In 1897, a Black couple, Martha and John Murphy, bought the newspaper Afro-American at Baltimore, Maryland. The newspaper, which has since operated in several cities in the Northeast, is significant because it chronicles 125 years of our nation’s history as seen from the perspective of Black citizens. The old issues contain over 3 million photographs and have details about families, organizations, schools, businesses and churches as well as numerous local events and national events. Thanks to Savannah Woods, a Murphy descendant, plans are being made to digitize the old issues.
James Reed, an historian at Powell, Missouri, has a similar story to tell. He inherited two 8-foot-high stacks of early issues of the Pineville News, later known as the Pineville Herald. The newspaper was published from 1883 to 1942 by his great-grandfather, Claiborne Duvall.
For several years, Reed has been gleaning articles form the fragile issues and has been compiling them in small books that chronicle the history of McDonald County. They include details about early towns and communities, as well as families, births, illnesses, deaths, and marriages. The issues also describe activities of churches, schools, businesses, farms and the courthouse. Read sells the books, and they are also available at the McDonald County Historical Society Museum.
S.C. Turnbo, an early Ozark historian, was born in 1844 on a farm along the White River Valley in Marion County, Arkansas. While living on his farm in Taney County, Missouri, he recorded his experiences, and he also recorded interviews with families whom he visited. His stories are known as the Silas Claiborne Turnbo Manuscripts. Topics include family life, homes, superstitions, schools, marriages, deaths, churches, Native Americans, wildlife and hunting. Copies of his manuscripts are online. A complete set of his stories and an index to them are at the Springfield-Greene County Public Library at 4653 S. Campbell Ave. in Springfield, Missouri.
A person who exhibited extraordinary historical perspective 200 years ago was Lyman Draper. For over 50 years, the archivist collected information about our nation’s history from 1755 to 1815. His manuscripts include information on Iowa, Missouri and Canada, in addition to most states east of the Mississippi.
He corresponded with thousands of people by letter, and he traveled to many states for interviews. The people he interviewed included well-known leaders in addition to average pioneers, trappers and Native Americans. To obtain information on historically significant men, he interviewed them, their wives, children, relatives and neighbors. Draper was unique for his time because he obtained firsthand information from people who fought on both sides of battles.
The Draper Collection, which is housed at the Wisconsin Historical Society at Madison, Wisconsin, includes letters, legal documents, newspaper articles, journals, diaries, personal records, business records, land records, maps and muster rolls. Indexed microfilm copies are available at various institutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.