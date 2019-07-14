When researching family history, genealogists must also learn about the daily lives of ancestors because the details hold clues to further research.
After learning the name of the community where ancestors lived, search online, digitized, local newspapers to learn about births, marriages and deaths. Who were their neighbors? The names may help identify people whom the children married. What was their religion? Church minutes could yield the date that the family moved to the area or left the area. The minutes might also contain dates for births, baptisms, deaths, marriages, adoptions and divorces.
The Silas Turnbo Manuscripts is a delightful resource that tells of frontier life in the Ozark hills. Silas Claiborne Turnbo was born in 1844 and died in 1935. He spent much of his life writing short stories about places he visited, people he met, events that he experienced, and stories that he heard as he traveled through Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.
He wrote two books (”Fireside Stories of the Early Days in the Ozarks,” parts I and II) and hundreds of newspaper articles. The Springfield-Greene County Library has digitized its collection of 800 short stories that Turnbo wrote.
The library’s set of stories is online at https://thelibrary.org. When the screen opens, click on “Local History.” When the next screen opens, click on “Digitized Collections.” When the next screen opens, scroll down and select “The Turnbo Manuscripts.”
The stories are organized into 28 volumes. To see the titles of his stories, click on Table of Contents. At the next screen, click on each volume to see the titles. To search for specific keywords, click on that option rather than the Table of Contents. After entering a keyword, the site provides a list of stories that contain the term. Examples of keywords are: family name, waterway, town, mountain, mill, hollow, still, church, community or event.
Several stories are about hunting, fishing, farming, mills, animals, justice, deaths, births, stills, religion and the Civil War. Some rivers that are mentioned are Buffalo, Elk, James, White, Little North Fork, Missouri and Arkansas. A few of the many creeks mentioned are Shoal, Crooked, Wildcat, Findley, Sugar Orchard, Beaver, Cowskin, Wilson’s, Swan, Richard, Big and Sugar Loaf.
Several stories discuss bears, bees, rattlesnakes, turkeys, copperheads, squirrels, raccoons, coon dogs, ticks, panthers, deer, wolves, horses, mules, rabbits, crows, hornets, wasps and yellow jackets.
A few of the counties mentioned are Douglas, Shannon, Christian, St. Claire, Ozark, Greene, Marion, Madison, Taney, Douglas and Newton. A few of the many towns are Bloomfield, St. Louis, Joplin, Evening Shade, Dodd City, Lead Hill, Springfield, Glasgow, Warsaw, Oakland, Forsyth, Yellville and Peel.
Comments or suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer atfrankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.