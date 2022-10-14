October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and pink is its symbol. Fountains and canals are dyed pink, and we often spot pink ribbons, sweaters, bracelets, masks, socks, shoes, caps, pins, necklaces, fingernails, and leggings. Money from breast cancer events and the sale of pink items is used for research, testing, treatment and support.
Those goals are important because breast cancer is the second leading cause of deaths of women in the U.S. (Lung cancer is the leading cause.) There is a one in eight chance that a woman will develop breast cancer. Men also have breast cancer but at a lower rate. Black women have the highest rate, and American Indian/Alaska natives have the lowest rate.
There are several symptoms of breast cancer because there are several forms of the disease. Some of the symptoms are: new lump in breast or armpit, thickening or swelling in part of the breast, irritation or dimpling of the breast skin, unusual discharge from nipple, redness or flaky skin in nipple area, pulling of the nipple, pain in the nipple area and growing veins on the breast.
When compiling a family history, we often learn of ancestors and relatives who had breast cancer. Several genes linked to breast cancer have been identified and can be tested for. Some of the other diseases affected by heredity are colon cancer, heart disease, high cholesterol, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, sickle cell anemia, Parkinson’s disease, alcoholism, high blood pressure, mental illness, vision and hearing loss, birth defects and asthma.
How does a person learn if any of these diseases run in the family? The first place to start is by visiting with immediate family — parents, sisters, brothers and grandparents. Next, visit with cousins. Clues to family medical patterns can also be found in death certificates, letters, journals, obituaries and old family photos.
The information can be compiled on medical family charts that are available free of charge on the internet. The charts have blanks where conditions can be recorded for each family member. A few of the questions are: sex, date of birth and ethnicity. In addition, the charts list medical conditions and provide a space to add the date at which each developed.
Through your research, family members can learn about risk factors that exist in the family. Based on those details, they can then learn about symptoms of the conditions, lifestyle changes that can lower the risks, tests that can be used to identify people at risk, chances of passing the condition to descendants, and treatments that can be helpful. Your information can save the lives of those you love.
A word of caution. Medical information about living individuals must remain private. When sharing the results of your research on family medical patterns, do not include specific names of any living people. Some researchers develop a chart in which they substitute the name of each man with a square and the name of each woman with a circle.
