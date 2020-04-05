Throughout history, people who are not on the frontline have worked together to make a positive difference in times of global crisis. One example is World War I, when mothers, grandmothers, aunts, cousins and children gathered with others in the community to roll bandages for the troops.
During that war, communities also did an activity called Mrs. Wilson’s Knitting Circle. Following a pattern provided by the American Red Cross, families gathered to knit mufflers for the troops. During World War II, our communities responded by rationing fuel and food.
To help during this pandemic war, each of us must wash our hands often and isolate and distance ourselves to slow the spread of the virus. If we fail in our efforts, hospitals will be overwhelmed by the devastating number of patients, and people will die needlessly.
By slowing the spread, emergency services will be able to respond in a short time, and hospitals will save more patients by having optimal staff, supplies and equipment.
Each of us must also help by donating N95 masks that we may have bought in the past for home projects. Those high-quality masks are in short supply and are needed desperately by hospital staff, ambulance personnel, police forces, firefighters and EMTs who daily risk their lives to help others.
Initially, health care leaders discouraged citizens who are not on the frontline from using any type of masks. In the last couple of weeks, health professionals have learned that a person can have the virus, show no symptoms and spread the disease to others.
In light of that information, they now state that homemade masks will be helpful for people who are not on the frontline. Homemade masks reduce the possibility that each of us could unknowingly spread the virus when picking up a grocery order or going through a drive-up at a restaurant or bank.
Fortunately, several videos on the internet have patterns for masks. The patterns vary in the dimensions and type of materials to be used.
Remember that you are part of history. Keep a journal of what is happening during this war. Record how you and your loved ones are being affected and how you are helping others to fight this battle.
Comments or Suggestions? Contact Frankie Meyer: frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
