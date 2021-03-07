If your ancestors had farms in the Ozarks or Appalachian region prior to the early 1900s, they probably lived near a stream that they used to water their crops. The waterway also provided water for them and their livestock, and it was a mode of transportation for themselves and their farm products. Because of the rough roads through the hills and mountains, families rarely travelled more than 10 miles from their homes.
Each community consisted of a cluster of families who were related. They attended the same church, and their children attended the same school. Families were buried in a small cemetery on their farm or in a cemetery next to their church.
In the early 1900s, numerous dams were built along rivers to provide hydroelectric power and to protect areas from periodic flooding. As floodwaters rose, the farms, churches, schools and cemeteries located along the lower elevations of the hills and mountains were flooded. The electric company in charge of the construction arranged with contractors to survey the land, design the dam, purchase farms, clear the area, build a railroad to the area, relocate graves, build the dam and add infrastructure roads and transmission lines.
Where can information about the families, farms and the old and new cemeteries and communities be found? To learn these types of details, determine the county in which your ancestors lived. Contact the historical societies, museums and libraries in the area. Check maps to determine the names of major towns in the region at the time of the construction. Do an online search for area newspapers published when the dam was constructed. Also, check courthouse records. Include the names of related families and nearby communities in your search.
Several of my ancestors and relatives lived near the Osage River when the $30 million Bagnell Dam was built by the Union Electric Company in 1929-1931. Although it forced settlers from their farms, the dam created 20,000 jobs for the area and gave families much needed money during the Great Depression. Most of my information about the families, schools, churches, cemeteries and communities was obtained from the Camden County Historical Society and Museum at Linn Creek and the Miller County Museum and Historical Society at Tuscumbia. Many details were also found by researching the Union Electric Company, related families and area towns and communities.
