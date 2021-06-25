Have you run into a brick wall in your research? Sometimes, the key to breaking through a brick wall is to search newspapers that have been published in the area where an ancestor lived. Researchers can find articles about engagements, births, deaths, funerals, baptisms, marriages, clubs, churches, schools, businesses, communities, towns and major events. Many details in the articles are not available in other sources. The details can be used as clues when searching court records and similar primary sources.
From 1982-2011, our federal government worked with the states and territories to microfilm historic newspapers published between 1690-1963. Work at the state level was funded by National Endowment for the Humanities with technical assistance from the Library of Congress.
In recent years, newspapers have been digitized through a program called the National Digital Newspaper Program, which is also assisted through support by NEH and LC, as well as organizations such as universities. That program provides digitized copies of historic newspapers free of charge at the Chronicling America website, chroniclingamerica.loc.gov.
The website states that 3,470 historic newspapers have been digitized so far and are available for viewing. The list of digitized newspapers is arranged alphabetically by state. When I checked the site this week, I noted about 60 newspapers listed for Arkansas, 50 for Kansas, 90 for Missouri and 30 for Oklahoma. Some of the area towns that have digitized newspapers at the Chronicling America website are Forsythe, Monett, Liberal, Baxter Springs, Vinita and Springdale.
The site allows a user to narrow the search by state and by a range of years, as well as by entering a keyword. A keyword could be a complete name, surname, or name of a county, town, waterway, community, rural school, consolidated school, church, business, charity, club, or event such as an accident, earthquake or epidemic.
After those criteria are entered, a list of newspapers that have the keyword in articles published during that time period in the specific state and in the specific newspaper will appear on the screen. Scroll through the list. If the list is quite large, you might further narrow the years that are being searched, or you might decide to change the keyword. If few articles are found, expand the search by using a wider range of years and adjusting the keyword.
When a helpful article is found, place the pointer on the image and click. After locating the page with the highlighted keyword, increase the size of the page by placing the pointer on the plus and minus icon located on the side of the screen. Move the pointer along the scale to obtain the optimal size of print. A copy of the article can be printed. Remember to document the source. On the right side of the screen, look for an option called "Citation" and click on it. The website provides the citation organized in an accepted format.
