Conferences are a great way for family history researchers to connect with others and learn about new techniques and resources. Normally, a wide variety of local, state, national and international genealogy conferences are held each year.
Sadly, genealogy conferences are among the many activities being canceled as a result of the pandemic. Organizations must be creative in developing new ways to reach those interested in family history.
Thousands of people usually attend the RootsTech Conference (the world’s largest genealogy conference, which is sponsored by FamilySearch) at sites such as London. The 2021 conference, originally planned for Salt Lake City, will instead be a free, virtual conference.
Mark your calendars for February 25-27. On those days, we have a chance to attend the RootsTech Connect Conference from the convenience of our homes. To be part of the free, virtual conference, register at https://www.rootstech.org/?lang=eng.
The ambitious event will have a variety of keynote speakers and dozens of classes in multiple languages. Many speakers will be transmitting from locations around the world. Viewers will be able to do live chat and to participate in question-and-answer sessions. In addition, viewers can participate in storytelling and cooking sessions, as well as music performances.
Because of differences in time zones of viewers, some content will be livestreamed and some will be pre-recorded so that sessions can be watched on demand. After the conference concludes, sessions will be available on demand.
To get an idea of the quality of the sessions, go to rootstech.org. General and keynote sessions from the 2019 and 2020 conferences are available free at that site. Sessions include an amazing variety of topics. A few examples are: copyright laws, research logs, city directories, power of interviews, DNA tests, European newspapers, cemetery research, artificial intelligence in photo management, DNA websites, mobile apps, certification as a professional genealogist, German church records, storytelling and heirlooms.
While checking old sessions at the site, subscribe to RootsTech Newsletter. You may want to also check out RootsTech on Facebook.
Suggestions or comments? Contact Frankie Meyer at frankiemeyer@yahoo.com.
