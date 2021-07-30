Do you have ancestors who were early settlers of Missouri? When early settlers decided to buy land, they went to the regional land office.
The seat of the seventh federal land office in Missouri was located at Springfield. When that office opened in 1835, Greene County covered most of Southwest Missouri.
The office recorded the purchaser’s name, legal description of the land, amount of land and date of purchase. In the 1930s, the Works Project Administration transcribed and typed the land entries and placed them in the Missouri State Archives. The Bureau of Land Management is in charge of the land office records.
Those records are online at the BLM website at www.glorecords.blm.gov. Records for Missouri are also at the website of the Missouri secretary of state, which is www.sos.mo.gov. Both sites are searchable and free.
About 25 years ago, a professional genealogist named Marsha Hoffman Rising decided to research the earliest families in Southwest Missouri. Her approach was to check the Springfield land office records and record the names of the first 1,000 settlers who purchased land. With the help of hundreds of other genealogists, she then researched the lives of the earliest settlers in Southwest Missouri.
In 2005, details from Rising’s research and the research of those who helped her were compiled in a four-volume set of books called “Opening the Ozarks: First Families in Southwest Missouri, 1835-1839.” Volume 1 has information about settlers with surnames A-F; volume 2 covers settlers with surnames G-M; volume 3 covers settlers with surnames N-S; and volume 4 covers surnames T-Y. The books were published by American Society of Genealogists, located at Derry, New Hampshire.
Rising discovered that most early settlers in Southwest Missouri were poor families who migrated from Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. They traveled in clusters consisting of relatives and neighbors, and they settled on land that was similar to areas where they previously lived. Cluster families settled near each other, and they continued to give their children unusual first names that were popular in the area where they previously lived.
Settlers from Kentucky were primarily from Barren, Christian, Logan, Monroe and Todd counties. Settlers from Tennessee were primarily from Bedford, Davidson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Hawkins, Jefferson, Lincoln, Maury, Roane and Williamson counties. Settlers who moved to the Gasconade River valley were primarily from Buncombe, Burke and Haywood counties in North Carolina. A cluster of settlers from Caswell County, North Carolina, settled in eastern Greene County.
Rising’s books have the names of settlers arranged alphabetically. Some of the types of details in her books are profession, birthdate and place, death date and place, marriage date and place, and divorce date and place. Entries also include information about children, relatives and friends.
If your library doesn’t have the set of books, ask the staff about an interlibrary loan from another library. The fee for the loan is small.
