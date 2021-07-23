Most genealogists run into brick walls when researching family history. An ancestral line can be traced back a few generations, but at a point in time no clues are found about earlier family members. To break though brick walls, researchers must become historians.
If the earliest known ancestor lived in Effingham, Illinois, in 1855, for example, a researcher needs to learn the history of that town. Which major roads ran through the town at that time? Why did travelers stop there? Where did most of the travelers live before they stopped at that town? Were the travelers usually of a particular religious affiliation? Answers to those types of questions provide clues that will help break through brick walls. Research on Effingham will probably center around the National Road that was started in 1806 and ran from Cumberland, Maryland, to Vandalia, Illinois. Most settlers heading west from the eastern states in the early 1800s took that road. The next step for a researcher is to learn the names of towns located along the road to the east and to research records in those areas.
When a brick wall centers around an ancestor who lived at a town along a major waterway, a researcher needs to learn about the time period in which the person lived there. Where were most immigrants from? What was the reason that most families were migrating through the area? Where were most of them going? In what years did epidemics strike residents and travelers in that town?
Another approach is to study boundary changes. If land records don’t seem to agree with stories that the family has told, the paradox might be answered through the study of old maps. An example would be an ancestral line that claims to have lived on the same farm in Michigan for six generations. Census records, however, cast a shadow over that claim. An ancestor who was born on the family farm was listed in a census as being born in Indiana in 1800, while her younger brother was recorded in the same census as born in Michigan in 1820. A study of maps reveals the answer. Michigan was part of the Indiana Territory in 1800. The next step is to learn about that part of the Indiana Territory, the early settlers who lived there and their origins.
Similar situations occurred throughout our country. Another example would be ancestors who have lived for generations in the area where Kansas is now located. If family members were there in 1810, they lived in the Louisiana Territory. In 1820 and 1830, they were listed in the Missouri Territory. In the 1840s, they were living in the Indian Country. In this example, your ancestors were probably Native Americans. Your next step is to study the history of the Indigenous tribes of Kansas. Also examine maps where the tribes lived, and learn how the boundaries changed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.