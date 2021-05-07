When you hit a brick wall in family history research, try checking PERSI — the Periodical Source Index. The index was started by staff at the Allen County Public Library at Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1986.
The PERSI database links to articles with a wide variety of information, such as biographies, church records, census records, cemetery records, city and county directories, poor farms, orphanages, maps, naturalizations, obituaries, passenger lists and school records, as well as courthouse records, such as licenses, wills, deeds, births, deaths, marriage, divorces, voter records, land records and probate records.
PERSI is the largest subject index to genealogy and local history periodicals. It links to 126,000 surnames and 2.7 million entries in 11,000 genealogy and local history newsletters, magazines and journals that were published by local, state, national and international societies and organizations between 1847-1985. Over 3,000 of those publishers are now defunct.
When the index was completed, it filled a 16-volume set of books. In 1997, the staff stopped publishing the PERSI books. At first, the volumes were copied and made available on microfiche. In recent years, the volumes have been digitized and made available online.
Ancestry.com and Heritage Quest once offered PERSI at no charge to subscribers, but neither currently offers that service. The index is available free online at Findmypast.com, as well as through ACPL.
To read the resources that the index links to, a subscription to FindMyPast is needed. Users can also pay for a specific article at the website. Or copies of the articles can be ordered through ACPL for a charge. Delivery takes six to eight weeks.
Free access to PERSI and the articles that it links to are available at Allen County Public Library facilities and Latter Day Saints family history centers. Some libraries subscribe to Findmypast.com.
Before paying to receive a copy of an article or to pay for a subscription to Findmypast.com, check Google Books to see if the resource is online at that site free of charge. Also, check with your local library on the price of an interlibrary loan of the resource (the fee for the loan may be less than the cost of having several pages copied and mailed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.