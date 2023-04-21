When compiling your family history, the perfect, finishing touch is to add photographs. And if your family has lived in Southwest Missouri since 1933, you might discover that the Barry County Museum has photographs of them.
Photographs in the archives at the museum date back to 1930s, since a couple known as Ma and Pa Fields arrived in a Model A Ford Coupe pulling a homemade camper trailer in 1929. Because of the Depression, the photography business was tough. They opened their photography shop in 1933.
Over the following 62 years, the Fields had their shop at various sites, and they became the photographer of choice for schools throughout Southwest Missouri. The couple also took photos at their shop and at events throughout the region.
Fortunately, the family kept their negatives. After their business was sold in 1997, the negatives were moved to their farm. In 2003, the negatives were moved to the Barry County Archives, where they are accessible to the public. Copies can be ordered through the museum.
Forty years of pictures from the files of a local newspaper, the Cassville Democrat, are also at the center. In addition, families throughout the area have donated old photographs. As historians interview older people in the community, those records are being added.
Consequently, the museum archives are a major resource for family history researchers in the Four-State Area.
To learn about the photographs, check the museum website at barrycomuseum.org and click on Fields Negative Index. The names of people, places, events and businesses are arranged alphabetically.
When looking through the list, I noticed photographs for an astounding variety of subjects: CCC reunions, Girl Scout groups, railroads, churches, camps, musical groups, motels, birthday parties, ball teams, family reunions, drive in theaters, fiddler contests, construction sites and weddings.
Aerial photographs of farms and other sites were listed. I also saw photographs listed for myself, my siblings, uncles and aunts, first cousins, second cousins, and third cousins!
In addition, the museum has negatives from Connie’s Photography, which was in business from 1989-2002 in the Monett and Cassville area.
The Barry County Museum is located on Highway 248 at the south edge of Cassville, Missouri. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For further details about the photo negatives, contact the center at 417-847-1640 or info@barrycomuseum.org.
