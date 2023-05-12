A friend recently attended a genealogy program in which the presenter asked, “How do you know if the family history you are writing is true?”
As documents from archives around the world are digitized and made available for research, details often emerge that reveal additional aspects of historical events. From those details, researchers sometimes learn that a formerly accepted version of history was biased, inaccurate and contradicted by information in the newly revealed records.
An example that comes to mind is the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.
When the two-day massacre occurred, the bodies of Black victims were hastily buried in unmarked, mass graves. Their survivors fled from the area and had no knowledge of what happened to the bodies of their loved ones or what happened to their possessions, homes, businesses, schools and churches. Many buildings in the area were burned, while others were taken over by local white residents.
Since that time, the event was rarely mentioned in local history books, and scant details were included. Only in recent months have official attempts been made to find the mass graves, to examine what happened in the area and to accurately reveal that part of Tulsa history.
The goal of family history researchers is to learn about ourselves, our family and their relationships to the history of the world. We love to explore the past and should not be intimidated by new revelations.
Instead, we need to embrace the details and incorporate them in our family history. As the famous poet Maya Angelou once stated, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better.”
To help eliminate erroneous data, we need to evaluate the validity of records we use, and we need to do a reasonably exhaustive search of records for each event in an ancestor’s life.
For example, instead of recording that an ancestor died March 6, 1832, because that is what is written on her gravestone, we need to search for other records, particularly primary records. Those types of records were recorded at or near the time that an event occurred, and they were recorded by a person who was present at the event.
As we check each primary record, we should also ask ourselves whether that person — the one who made the record — might have made a mistake or intentionally wrote inaccurate information. Did the person have a reason to change the data?
In the case of a death, other records to check are death certificates, cemetery records, probate records, Bible records, family letters and journals. Are those records supported by secondary sources, such as obituaries, military records, census records and family stories?
Based on your analysis of the primary records of the event, you can then make a reasoned conclusion. In your family history, you need to cite the sources on which you base your conclusion. By citing those sources, other descendants can also examine them and arrive at their own conclusions.
