In response to my column about dowsing last week, I received an email from Robert W. Perry, an expert on cemetery mapping using ground-penetrating radar. Perry lives in New Hampshire and has a business, Topographix, that helps people and institutions across our nation to locate unmarked graves. Not surprisingly, his logo is a skull with crossbones.
He investigates cemeteries and other potential burial grounds using a three-wheeled cart that has a computer console and an antenna that transmits electromagnetic signals into the ground and then picks up the signals as they bounce back. Those signals are transmitted to the computer. In addition, he uses a GPS system in his mapping projects.
Before starting work, he obtains maps of the cemetery and nearby area. He then uses ropes to outline the grid of the area he is checking. The cart is slowly rolled back and forth over the surface of the ground. Depending on the terrain and soil composition, an acre can often be covered in about two days.
The signals that bounce back from the ground appear on the computer screen in various shapes. Graves often have the shape of an arch. After a possible grave site is determined, a flag is placed at that site, and the ground-penetrating radar cart is moved back and forth several more times to collect further data.
The system not only picks up signals that bounce back from graves. It also picks up signals from buried headstones, vaults, rocks, pipes, cables, wells, septic tanks and similar structures. In addition to mapping graves at cemeteries, ground-penetrating radar is useful in police investigations, archaeological work and in locating mass burials.
Perry can often determine the depth and other aspects of structures. He notes that the system can be affected by factors such as sirens, cars passing by, helicopters passing over, and the nearby use of two-way radios or cellphones. When those occur, the system is easily reset.
Recently, Perry wrote an illustrated manual that describes the use of ground-penetrating radar and the techniques he has learned through the years. His book is “Illustrated Reference Guide to Cemetery Mapping Techniques and Applications.” Topics in his book include: how ground-penetrating radar can be used in finding graves, field mapping and redrafting old cemetery maps. The author includes case studies of cemetery work that he has done. Because there are hundreds of thousands of cemeteries around our nation, his book will be helpful to many people.
Perry recently signed a contract for a reality series called “The Bone Finder.” He can be contacted at bobperry@topographix.com.
