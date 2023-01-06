As you work on your family history this year, plan to include findagrave.com. It is one of the most useful, free genealogy-related websites on the internet.
It was developed by Jim Tipton in 1995. As people became aware of its usefulness and contributed information, Tipton’s website quickly expanded. In 2013, it was acquired by ancestry.com.
The website now contains more than 210 million memorials from around the world. Because data is constantly added, periodically check the site.
Many details can be learned at findagrave.com. Examples are other names of a cemetery, location of a cemetery, names of people on the cemetery board and their contact information, year that the cemetery started, inscriptions on gravestones, names of relatives, cemeteries where relatives are buried and whether the stone is part of an enclosed family section.
Sometimes the website has photographs of gravestones, the cemetery entrance and the people who are buried there. Occasionally, the website has biographies.
Not all cemeteries are listed in the database, and the types of information vary for each cemetery and gravestone. Information is obtained from volunteers who walk cemeteries, take photographs, record details and sometimes add more information.
Some graves might be missing from the database if there is no cemetery board and no detailed list of burials, the deceased family member doesn’t have a stone, the deceased’s stone has broken or deteriorated, or the deceased’s marker is a fieldstone. Another possibility is that the volunteer did not canvass and photograph all the stones.
If you can’t find a cemetery at the website, several explanations are possible. Perhaps the cemetery is listed by another name. Perhaps the cemetery has not been canvassed because it is located on private land or is in an overgrown woods or field. Perhaps no records of the cemetery have survived through the years. Perhaps descendants moved away, and the cemetery has been abandoned.
Because findagrave.com has details compiled from various sources, the site is more likely to have errors than a primary source.
Volunteers could make mistakes in recording the data or entering it into the database, or perhaps the family member or cemetery board member who was interviewed had inaccurate details.
Even though the website is a secondary source, it provides many clues for further research. When an error is found, a correction can be submitted to the website by clicking on the ”Edit” tab.
