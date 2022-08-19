Have you reached a brick wall in your family research? An approach that is often helpful is called cluster research. A cluster consists of extended families, friends, neighbors, fellow church members and business associates who migrated together. I recently noticed that a friend, who is an experienced family researcher, mentioned a similar term — “FAN research,” which means to research friends, associates and neighbors.
Research records of your ancestor’s siblings, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbors and business associates. This approach is helpful because families rarely migrated by themselves. Instead, they traveled in large groups, or clusters, because many dangers lurked along the trails, such as diseases, accidents and crime. A migrating family might need the help of families they knew and trusted.
How are the identities of cluster families determined? After arrival in a new area, cluster families settled on nearby farms and towns and intermarried. Their records are found at local libraries, historical societies and genealogical societies. Sometimes cluster families left books, journals, Bibles, letters and similar records. If those are not available, check the following types of records.
Check ship records for others with the same surname who migrated at the same time. Because cluster families often founded churches in their new area, look for records of local churches. Examples are church minutes, newsletters, histories, baptismal, birth and death records. Those types of records might still be at the local church, or they will be at regional, state or national archives for that religion.
Also check census records for nearby families. Who was living at the home?
Check courthouse records. Learn the legal description of the land where your ancestor lived. Check plat maps to learn the names of people who lived nearby. Which men were assigned to maintain the road along which your ancestor lived? Check deeds. Witnesses on deeds were often related. Check tax lists because they often include the name of the waterway on which the person lived. Those living along the same waterway could be cluster families.
In addition, check marriage records at the courthouse. The people who signed marriage bonds confirming that the bride was old enough to marry were usually relatives. Check probate records. Who bought items at the estate sale?
City and county directories are great resources. Check those to learn the address of your ancestor and the names of those who lived nearby. Directories usually list the names of all residents at the home. Oftentimes, a family took in the children of relatives when mishaps and deaths occurred.
Check records at the cemetery where your ancestor is buried. Who was buried nearby? Who had similar surnames? Who bought your ancestor’s plot? Records of early schools can also be useful. Search for cluster surnames in local, digitized, online newspapers too.
