Does your family history include ancestors who were coal miners, or lead and zinc miners? Talk with family members and ask about old family letters, photographs and journals that could provide clues.
Check online catalogs of libraries in the region where they lived and search for articles and books about the area’s mining history and communities during the time period that your ancestors lived there.
Men in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas were often employed at lead and zinc mines. Several mines were at: Joplin, Webb City, Carterville, Oronogo, Carl Junction, Granby, Central City, Chitwood, Prosperity, Scotland, Alba, Cave Springs, Sarcoxie, Neck City, Cardin, Picher, Commerce, Quapaw, Miami, Galena, Baxter Springs and Treece.
Did the ancestor work with dynamite; work with the mule that pulled ore along a track; guide the workers and ore buckets as they went up and down the shaft; or did he work with a pick and shovel? If he worked on the surface, did he work with conveyor equipment; work with stone-crushing equipment; work at the smelter; work in the lab, work in the office; transfer refined material onto railroad cars; or work on a train that carried the ore?
What was the name of the mine and company, and where were they located? Is there a record of him being injured? Where is the ancestor buried? These are the types of details that are intriguing to descendants.
Several men in Southeast Kansas were employed at coal mines. If an ancestor worked in a coal mine, where did he and his family live prior to moving there? Many came from Europe and settled near other families from the same country.
What was the name of the community where he and his family settled? What was the name of the mine and company where he worked? Did he work on his back in the tunnels, work on the surface, or work for one of the railroads that transported the coal?
To learn about mines, check online digital databases and online catalogs of libraries and museums in the area where your ancestor lived. Visit the museums. Also do an internet search for books about the mines, communities and families.
A great site is Google Books at books.google.com. If helpful books are listed but are not available online, visit with your local librarian and ask about an interlibrary loan.
The websites of Missouri Digital Heritage and the State Historical Society of Missouri at Rolla have many digitized photographs, maps, documents and articles that pertain to mining. Also check online catalogs of archives at Missouri Southern State University, Pittsburg State University and Crowder College.
